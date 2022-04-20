Rahul Gandhi on two-day Rajasthan tour

Jaipur: Veteran Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day tour to Rajasthan on February 12 and 13 and will be addressing a number of 'Kisaan Sammelan' in Hanumangarh and Shri Ganganagar districts.

On February 12, he will address farmers in Hanumangarh district's Pilibanga town at 11 a.m. Then at 2 p.m., he will address farmers in Padampur in Shri Sanganagar district.

State Congress president Govind Singh Dotasara on Sunday took a tour of Hanumangarh to make arrangements for the Kisaan Sabha to be addressed by Gandhi.

Dotasara was accompanied by Delhi government's former Minister Harun Yusuf and Rajkumar Chauhan. They held meetings with senior Congress leaders from Hanumangarh and Shri Ganganagar.

Dotasara said that Rahul Gandhi has travelled to different states to extend his and his party's support to the farmers and would continue supporting them till their demands were met.

The farmers have been demanding repeal of three contentious central laws passed in September and have been protesting at the national capital borders since November 26, 2020.

—IANS