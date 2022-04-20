Rahul Gandhi Not A Mature Leader: Anupama Jaiswal

Gonda: Three days after Priyanka Gandhi Vadra formally entered politics, Uttar Pradesh Basic Education Minister (Independent Charge) Anupama Jaiswal on Saturday said that by ushering in Priyanka in the political fray, the Congress had accepted that AICC president Rahul Gandhi was not a mature leader.

Addressing the media after attending a Republic Day programme, organised at the parade ground of the district's Reserve Police Lines, the Minister said that Congress General Secretary Priyanka Vadra was the daughter of the nation and she was welcome in politics.

According to Ms Jaiswal, after Rahul Gandhi's failure in East UP, the Congress had conferred Priyanka with the charge of the region, which proved that he was an unsuccessful politician.

The Minister claimed that after securing victory on maximum seats in the Lok Sabha elections, BJP will yet again form a government at the Centre. She said the level of education had improved in comparison to earlier years in the state, adding that Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand had raced ahead of other states in all aspects, concerning primary education. Talking about other issues, she said the culprits will not be spared, if any kind of irregularities were found in the Education department. Addressing the Jawans, she said it was because of the brave soldiers and the sacrifice of freedom fighters that the country was living peacefully. Raising other concerns, Ms Jaiswal said even after 70 years of Independence, the nation was combating issues such as civil violence, corruption, global warming and inequality, adding that both the Modi government at the Centre and Yogi government in UP, were working with a sense of all-round development, to make the country successful. Pointing out the achievements of the governmental schemes, she said the state was moving forward in 'ek janpad, ek yojana.' Praising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led government, she said it was working on delivering development, to make UP the 'best' state. Pronouncing the slogan of 'ek bharat, shreshth bharat,' she said that along with the brave police force, the citizens also need to work for the welfare of the country. UNI