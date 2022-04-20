Rahul Gandhi joins IYC's 'Sansad Gherao' stir

New Delhi: The Indian Youth Congress on Thursday held a 'Sansad Gherao' stir against what it called skyrocketing inflation, unbridled unemployment, black agricultural laws and Pegasus snooping scandal in the country, in which Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also participated.

Addressing the IYC workers, Rahul Gandhi said, "The (Narendra) Modi government is not concerned about small industrialists, the youth or the common people. Their partnership is only with 2-3 industrialists. Their goal is to suppress the voice of the youth of India. It is known that the day the youth of India start speaking the truth, the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will come to an end."



The Congress leader also alleged that "Narendra Modi did not just put Pegasus inside my phone, but has put Pegasus inside every youth's phone".

"The youth of India will not get employment under this 'Hum Do, Hamare Do' government," he added.

He also appreciated the IYC for helping the people during the Covid pandemic.

—IANS