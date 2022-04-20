Rahul Gandhi Is Searching For A Secured Seat: BJP

Lucknow: Taking a jibe at Congress national president Rahul Gandhi, Uttar Pradesh BJP president Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey said that the leader who is searching for a secured seat for himself how can he provide security to the nation.

"What kind of leadership Rahul Gandhi can provide to the nation whose confidence has gone for a toss following the sincerity Smriti Irani has shown in Amethi despite losing the last election. He is so scared that Rahul has opted for a second seat. This shows his confidence is very low," Dr Pandey said in a statement issued here on Monday.

He was reacting to the news that Rahul Gandhi would also contest from Wayanad in Kerala besides contesting from Amethi. He is sitting MP from Amethi.

He also attacked Mayawati for her statement that Chandrashekhar Ravan of Bhim Army is helping BJP. "Mayawati treats Dalits as her own property whereas it has been proved that she loves daulat (money) more than the dalits. The BSP is losing ground very fast. Last time BSP failed to open its account and this time too her party will fail to win even one seat," Dr Pandey said. About the development work being carried out in his own constituency he said that he will ensure that Chandauli becomes one of the five best performing Constituencies of the country. UNI