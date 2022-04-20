Rahul Gandhi Holds Village Chaupal In His Amethi Constituency

Rae Bareli: Congress president Rahul Gandhi after a long gap went for a village chaupal at Tekari Dadu village under Salon assembly segment on Wednesday.

Mr Gandhi, went around the Tekari Dadu village and almost reached all the houses to know the well being of the people. He also gave a patience hearing to the problem of the people.

The villagers elated with the visit of the Congress president in their houses raised ' Rahul Gandhi and Congress Jindabad' slogans.

The Amethi MP also talked to the students of the secondary school in the village and knew what they wanted to be in their life.

The students also questioned Rahul about politics and everything else.

Salon though comes under Rae Bareli district , is the assembly segment of the Amethi Parliamentary constituency.

Meanwhile, UPA president Sonia Gandhi inaugurated the district passport office at the head post office premises. Later Ms Gandhi along with Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh attended the district development coordination and monitoring committee meeting at the collectorate.

Earlier in the day, a Janata Durbar was held at the Bhue Mau guest house where the Gandhi family was staying. Ms Gandhi, was not well in the morning, hence most of the people met Rahul Gandhi to apprise him about their problem.

Both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi are expected to return to New Delhi this afternoon to end the three days visit of Congress president to Amethi and Rae Bareli. UPA chairman Sonia Gandhi too reached Rae Bareli last evening. UNI