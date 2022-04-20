Rahul Gandhi Has No 'Affection' For Amethi People: Raza

Amethi: Uttar Pradesh minister Mohsin Raza today targeted Rahul Gandhi, saying he has no "affection" for Amethi people and whenever the Congress leader is abroad he unnecessarily criticises Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The minister of state of science and technology was talking to media after concluding the three-day fair organised by the district administration to celebrate the birth anniversary of Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

"Rahul Gandhi has no affection for Amethi people and he unnecessarily criticises Prime Minister Narendra Modi whenever he (Rahul) visits abroad," Raza said.

The minister claimed that the Adityanath government has improved the law and order and curbed corruption within a short period of six months. He said that Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay's main aim of life was to provide justice.