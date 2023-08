Jajpur (Odisha): On Wednesday, Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan blasted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, saying that he "defames India abroad."

A top BJP official from Odisha made the claims about Gandhi's "mental bankruptcy and is unable to digest India's development" on the sidelines of an event in the district of Jajpur.

"He continues to take a pro-China stance and smear India internationally," Pradhan charged.—Inputs from Agencies