Rahul Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh Emphasize Constitution Protection on Republic Day

Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh deliver a powerful message on Republic Day, underscoring the vital importance of safeguarding the fundamental principles of the Constitution. In honoring the dreams of freedom fighters, they assert that true homage lies in upholding the very essence of the Indian Republic.

New Delhi: In a message commemorating Republic Day, Rahul Gandhi, the president of the Congress party emphasized the importance of preserving the fundamental principles of the Constitution as a true tribute to our freedom fighters. Gandhi expressed that our Constitution, which serves as the heart and soul of Indias democracy embodies the aspirations of those who fought for our independence.



"Our remarkable Constitution, which brings together the dreams and ideals of our freedom struggle stands as a testament to Indias values " Gandhi stated. He stressed that honoring our freedom fighters lies in our unwavering commitment to safeguarding the core principles enshrined in our Constitution.



Extending Republic Day wishes to all fellow citizens Gandhi concluded by saying, "I wish everyone a happy Republic Day. Jai Hind."



Jairam Ramesh, General Secretary of the Congress party echoed sentiments and urged his fellow countrymen to uphold the fundamental principles of our Constitution. In a post written in Hindi language Ramesh emphasized that it is every citizens responsibility to raise their voice against injustice and oppression.



"It is incumbent upon us to speak out against any form of injustice and oppression " Ramesh stated. He further emphasized that each citizen plays a role in maintaining Indias unity amidst its rich diversity. On Republic Day Ramesh reaffirmed his commitment to protecting Baba Sahebs vision, for democracy and preserving our values.





"On Republic Day we reaffirm our commitment to safeguard the Constitution and democracy as envisioned by Baba Saheb. We will persistently advocate for justice until it is rightfully granted " proclaimed the Congress representative.