Rahul Gandhi's Statements On Chinese Incursion In Ladakh In Line With His Party's Mentality: BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi

Kanpur: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said on Sunday that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's controversial comments on the Chinese incursion in Ladakh are in line with his party's mentality.

"Very sad that Rahul Gandhi is making such a comment against a statement from the Army. He has said such controversial things in the past about our jawans getting beaten up by the Chinese. This is in line with Congress's mentality," the BJP MP told ANI.

Sudhanshu Trivedi said that India has given an appropriate answer to the Chinese following their incursion in Ladakh "diplomatically".

"The way India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has answered the Chinese diplomatically is commendable...," the BJP MP said.

Slamming Chinese efforts against India, Trivedi said, "China had tried a lot but could not bring a single accusation against India at the United Nations on Article 370...China had tried a lot to block India's proposal to blacklist Masood Azhar as a terrorist."

In an attack at the Congress, the BJP MP said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's actions need not be judged by those who gave away territories to China by saying "Hindi-Chini bhai bhai". "However hard they try, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has firmly stood for the nation. He cannot be judged by those who gave away territories to China by saying Hindi-Chini bhai bhai," Trivedi said. Earlier in the day, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at the Centre, saying that its claim that not an inch of Indian land was taken by China's People Liberation Army (PLA) troops "is not true". Speaking about the frequent friction between the Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress though being in the INDIA alliance, the BJP MP said, "Home Minister Amit Shah had clearly said that the Aam Aadmi Party won't stay along with the Congress. They should know what are their differences and on what issues they are together."

Expressing confidence about winning in the upcoming Madhya Pradesh polls, the Rajya Sabha MP said, "Indian voters will never support this alliance filled with conflicts and disbelief. The people of Madhya Pradesh have confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party. We will form the government in Madhya Pradesh again with a full majority."

In an attack on the Nitish Kumar government in Bihar, he reminded the Chief Minister that he was the one who had referred to the former Lalu Prasad government as "jungle raj" in the past.

"The law and order situation in Bihar is in a poor state ever since Nitish Kumar formed the government with the RJD. Nitish Kumar should remember that he had earlier called the Lalu Prasad government 'jungle raj' and now he has formed an alliance with them," he said. —ANI