    Rahul Gandhi's launch failed again; PM put forth all facts on Manipur issue in Parl: Union minister Tomar

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    August13/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Gwalior: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented all the facts about Manipur in Parliament on Sunday, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar took a jab at the Congress party, saying that Rahul Gandhi's launch had failed once again.

    He added that the Central Government was doing everything in its power to assist the people of Manipur, and that calm will soon return to the troubled northeastern state.

    Tomar, the convener of the BJP Election Management Committee for MP, alleged the Congress was playing "dirty politics" and was trying to defame the BJP in Madhya Pradesh with a fake letter regarding "50 per cent commission".—Inputs from Agencies

