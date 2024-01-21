Rahul flying kisses audience yelling 'Modi, Modi' and 'Jai Shri Ram' on Nyay Yatra

Rahul Gandhi engages with BJP supporters during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, emphasizing Congress's fearlessness. The clash unfolds as Congress alleges targeted actions by BJP, while the latter claims a rattled response from Gandhi. The yatra, facing reported attacks, becomes a symbol of political tension. Leaders, including Jairam Ramesh, stand firm against disruptions.

Nagaon: During a stop, on his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi found himself amidst a political atmosphere as BJP supporters chanted slogans of 'Modi Modi' and 'Jai Shri Ram.' Unfazed by the commotion Gandhi responded by waving, blowing flying kisses and even stepping down from the bus to engage with the chanting crowd.



Gandhi shared a video of this incident on media. Conveyed "Our doors of love are open for all. India will unite; Hindustan will triumph."



Later in a meeting he recounted the incident. Emphasized that the Congress remains undeterred by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.



The Congress has accused BJP supporters of targeting their leaders including Gandhi and Jairam Ramesh during the Assam leg of the Nyay Yatra. In response the BJP countered that Gandhi appeared unsettled by the 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Modi, Modi' slogans.



Amit Malviya, head of BJPs IT cell commented saying, "If this is how shaken he is now how will he face the people of this country in days to come " while BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawala criticized Gandhis reaction, to the slogans as "arrogant" and "shameful."

During the meeting Gandhi shared an incident where workers, from the BJP approached their bus with sticks. They quickly dispersed when he stepped out. He made it clear that the Congress party is not afraid of any opposition.



At the meeting Mallikarjun Kharge, the president of Congress took a dig at Chief Minister Sarma by saying, "This is somewhat like 'my cat meows at me'."



Amid reports of attacks on the yatra (journey) Jairam Ramesh, a secretary of AICC (All India Congress Committee) revealed that his vehicle was also attacked. However he remained composed and continued with the journey.



K.C. Venugopal, another secretary of AICC strongly criticized the lawlessness in Assam and accused the Chief Minister of deploying hooligans to disrupt the yatra. He asserted that such incidents would only strengthen their determination.



The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra covers 100 Lok Sabha constituencies in 15 states and spans a distance of 6,713 km. The yatra began on January 14th from Thoubal in Manipur. Involves travel by both buses and, on foot. It is scheduled to conclude in Mumbai on either March 20 or 21.

—Input from Agencies