Rahul drove Range Rover to withdraw Rs 4000 from ATM : Shah

Lucknow: Taking a jibe at the Congress's Vice president Rahul Gandhi attempts to draw money from his account in Delhi, BJP president Amit Shah said the Congress leader had drove in his Range Rover to withdraw Rs 4,000 from the ATM on the parliament street in Delhi.



Mr Gandhi on Friday had attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying he was unconcerned over the plight of the people standing in the long queue for hour together to draw money from the bank and the ATM.

BJP president launched the 'mann ki baat' campaign of the party under here today. Under the campaign the BJP cadres would fan out to nook and corner of the state and ascertain the grievances of the people and the party would frame its agenda accordingly.

"The BJP government in UP will have to ensure that the states moves beyond the archaic and divisive issues like casteism and focus its attention its attention on how to provide employment to jobless youth, OBCs, SCs and women empowerment. For this we have to ascertain the views of the common people'', said Mr Shah adding "with this aim the party is launching the 'Mann ki Baat' campaign 'to know the problems and views of the youth, women, labour, farmers, SC, OBCs traders, state employees and other salaried class of people.'

"The basic precondition for ushering in the fundamental change in UP, it's necessary to know the aspirations, grievances of the common people. If we can do it then nothing more is needed as it would automatically evolve an agenda for our future government in UP, he said adding "this campaign would run for two months where the party cadre would reach out to over out crore people.''

He said the suggestion of the people would be collected in boxes which would be opened after two months and the party would place the agenda of development before the people ahead of the next assembly elections.





UNI

