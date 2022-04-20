Rahul Dravid appointed India A, Under-19 cricket coach: BCCI

Kolkata: Batting legend Rahul Dravid was on Saturday named the coach of the India 'A' and Under-19 teams by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The development was confirmed by BCCI secretary Anurag Thakur at a press conference after a board meeting here on Saturday. "There is good news, Rahul Dravid has agreed to coach the Under-19 and India 'A' teams," Thakur said. The 42-year-old former Indian captain has been a part of the Rajasthan Royals setup in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as their mentor. Dravid had amassed 13,288 runs from 164 Tests and 10,889 runs from 344 One-Day Internationals. Thakur also said Karnataka's right-handed batsman Lokesh Rahul won't be travelling with the team to Bangladesh for its upcoming tour against the neighbouring country due to illness. An immediate replacement was not named by the BCCI. "KL Rahul is still recovering from illness. So he would not be travelling with the team to Bangladesh, there will be no replacement for him," said Thakur. India are scheduled to play a tour-opener Test match from Jan 10 followed by three One-Day Internationals (ODIs). The team leaves for Dhaka on Monday morning. IANS