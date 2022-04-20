Rahul Certain To Visit Grand Fair

Prayagraj: Congress President Rahul Gandhi is slated to visit the world's largest spiritual and cultural gathering , the "Kumbh" , Uttarakhand Congress in charge Anugrah Narayan Singh said on Sunday.

Mr Narayan said the day of arrival has not yet been decided but his visit is certain.

Apart from visiting the seers and the 'mahatmas', Mr Gandhi is also expected to visit 'Sewa Dal shivir.'

Mr Singh said the reports regarding Mr Gandhi coming to the city were going on since some days, adding that Rahul Gandhi had promised local leaders of attending 'Kumbh.'

He said the date of the Congress President's visit to 'Kumbh' will soon be announced.

The President, Vice-President and Prime Minister will also pay a visit to the grand fair, with a large number of foreign VVIP guests also expected to be present in the fair. UNI