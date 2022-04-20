Rahul Accorded Warm Welcome At Lucknow Airport

Lucknow: Congress president Rahul Gandhi was accorded a warm welcome by the Uttar Pradesh Congressmen at the Choudhury Charan Singh International Airport here on Wednesday after he reached here from New Delhi to visit his Parliamentary constituency Amethi.

UP Congress president Raj Babbar, along with other senior leaders like legislature party leader Ajay Kumar Lalu, MLC Deepak Singh, senior leaders Jitin Prasada, Pramod Tiwari and Vinod Kumar Mishra, welcomed Mr Gandhi by presenting him bouquets.

Around 62 Congressmen were allowed to enter the airport premises to welcome the party President while hundreds of others were outside raising slogans in support of Congress and the Gandhi scion.

After meeting the state leaders, Mr Gandhi left for Amethi by road.

The UP Congress president too sat on the vehicle of the national president on way to Amethi and is said to have given Mr Gandhi the first hand political information about the state politics. Mr Babbar is said to have also discussed about the examination held for selecting the state media panel with the national president recently and his choice of spokespersons.

Mr Gandhi is on a two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency from today and is also expected to spend some time in his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi's Rae Bareli constituency too. Congress MLC Singh , who is accompanying the national president, said during the visit, Mr Gandhi would meet workers and attend several programmes. Mr Gandhi will also visit the family of a Muslim farmer, who died at a government procurement centre while waiting for four days in scorching heat to sell his produce in May.

'The death of farmers pointed towards apathetic attitude of the state government. The farmer died waiting for days to sell his produce. But no BJP leader ever visited his home,' Mr Singh said.

The Congress president will also hold discussions with select activists over issues related to the party and other developments at Fursatganj under Tiloi Assembly segment during the day. 'In the evening, Mr Gandhi will meet a delegation of small traders at Gauriganj and spend the night at the party office in Gauriganj. On July 5, the three-time Amethi MP will meet a group of farmers in Tala village on Amethi-Gauriganj road and listen to problems faced by them,' Mr Singh said. He will return to New Delhi tomorrow evening. UNI