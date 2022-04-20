Rahul, A Doom For Cong: Adityanath

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asserted that Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi lacks the capability to lead the party. "Congress' ill fate is that Rahul's leadership is dooming the party. Even Congress leaders are questioning Rahul's capability,' Mr Adityanath said while giving an interview to news channel CNN-News 18. The UP CM claimed that the Gujarat state has written a new success story under Bharatiya Janata Party rule and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 'The BJP will definitely win in forthcoming Gujarat Assembly polls," the UP CM assured. When questioned about the BJP's decision of choosing him as the UP CM, Mr Adityanath said, "I am a Yogi and a BJP worker. The party high command has given me the responsibility of UP and there is no question of role reversal'. Commenting on the ongoing controversy over the Taj Mahal, the UP CM said, 'I would be visiting the mausoleum on October 26. The Taj Mahal is a part of our history and heritage. It attracts tourist from all over the world and we need to care for it ." The UP CM further said that during his maiden visit to the Taj, he will launch a cleanliness drive. Over Ram Mandir dispute, Mr Adityanath asserted that dialogue between all stakeholders was the only solution. Hoping for early solution, the UP CM said that his government would try for off-court settlement. Mr Adityanath also clarified that UP government is not a party in ongoing tittle suit of Ayodhya. "Court is going to do daily hearing from December and I think solution will come.' However, the UP CM said that nothing can refrain the government from developing Ayodhya. The UP CM assured that his government would end caste politics and ensure UP becomes a developed state. 'The face of UP can changed through hard work and development scheme,' Mr Adityanath said. He said that the government was also focusing to enhance tourism. 'Celebrating Diwali in Ayodhya was an attempt to attract tourist and next spot would be Chitrakoot--the place where Lord Ram spent a great portion of his exile,' he added. UNI