Rahul's interaction with farmers in Haryana village shows party's sensitivity: Congress

New Delhi: Congress on Saturday dubbed party leader Rahul Gandhi's interaction with farmers and planting paddy crop with them in Haryana's Sonepat "sensitivity" of the party.



The remarks from the Congress leaders came after Gandhi while en route to Shimla, stopped in Haryana's Madina village near Gohana area this morning.



He then interacted with the farmers, planted the rice paddy crops, drove a tractor and also had food with them in the farm fields.



Confirming the same, party's Rajya Sabha MP Imran Pratapgarhi told IANS that even after completing his Bharat Jodo Yatra, Gandhi continues to stay connected with the public.



In a tweet, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Our pride, the farmers of India. To unite the people, you have to take everyone along. Today, Rahul Gandhi interacted with our farmers and toiling farm laborers in Sonepat, Haryana. This shows the sensitivity of the Congress party."



Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh also took to Twitter and said, "One of the key underlying themes of the Bharat Jodo Yatra was the welfare of farmers and their families. This continues to occupy Rahul Gandhi’s attention who spent much time with them this morning near Gohana in Sonipat district of Haryana."



Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K.C. Venugopal also said, "Farmers - the backbone of our country. Rahul Gandhi ji lends a hand to those that feed us. A dedicated leader, connected to the farms and fields of his beloved country. Rahul ji’s bond with the farmers, labourers and downtrodden of India makes him a special leader."



According to party leaders, the former Lok Sabha MP also asked the farmers about the issues they are facing and about their earnings.



However, Rahul Gandhi then returned to Delhi cancelling his Shimla trip due to bad weather, party sources said.



Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said that Rahul Gandhi visited the Madina village in Gohana area of Sonepat and interacted with farmers and assured them of his support.



In a tweet, Surjewala said, "Rahul Gandhi reached the fields with farmers this morning in Madina village of Gohana in Haryana. He planted paddy, and also talked to the farmers and labourers, inquired about their well-being, discussed agriculture, he drove a tractor, asked their problems and reiterated his resolution to fulfill the responsibility and his continuous support to them.



"This simplicity and public relation of Rahul ji is the biggest asset of all of us. Go ahead Rahul, the country is with you," the Rajya Sabha MP said.



The development comes a day after the Gujarat High Court on Friday dismissed Rahul Gandhi's plea seeking a stay on his conviction in the 'Modi surname' defamation case.



On earlier occasions also, the Congress leader has surprised the people with his sudden visits among the public. In March this year, he visited the Bengali Market and Jama Masjid area in the national capital. Later, he went to Mukherjee Nagar area and interacted with UPSC aspirants.



Gandhi also went to Delhi University's PG men's hostel and met the students over lunch and then Haryana's Murthal and from there he took a truck ride till Ambala.



Recently, he had also visited a bike repairing shop in Karol Bagh area in Delhi and mingled with the bike mechanics.



During his recent visit to the US, Gandhi had taken a truck ride from New York to Washington DC. While in Karnataka during the Assembly elections, he had interacted with the delivery partners and enjoyed a scooter ride with them.



Rahul Gandhi had completed his 4,000 km Bharat Jodo Yatra from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari to Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar between September 7 last year till January 30 this year.



After his yatra concluded on January 30, he has been meeting people. —IANS