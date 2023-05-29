Soumitra Bose

New Delhi (The Hawk): Rahul / RahulBhaiya / RahulJi / Rahul Gandhi / Rahul G --- address him the way one likes: Fact is, He confidently has declared today that "We will win 150 (MLA) seats in the ensuing Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections and form Government in the state complete with Congress Chief Minister in Bhopal-based CM Office". According to "super-duper", "stupendously", "sumptuous" Rahul Gandhi --- synonymous with stacked with boons from "up there" --- the Congress will 150 MLA seats which is 34 seats more than the required 116 seats to form the government in the state having total 230 MLAs, 50% of which is 115. Add "1" to 115 and it is 116, enough to form government in MP. But Rahul says, Congress'll win 150 seats. On that, Sky-touching guffaws from sitting MP CM Shiv Raj Singh Chauhan as he jokes:"RahulBaba is making kheyali Pulao....Kya farak parta hai...Unke baaton ko najar andaj kariye...". Interestingly, the state's "officials" (know who all meant by them?!?) are fast zeroing on the Congress fast progressing toward --- especially after Rahul's Karnataka win + successful Government formation there --- winning two-third MLA seats or nearly155 seats. The figure may go even more as D-day approaches + as disillusionment / frustration really reach at its crescendo. Such scenario is already insidious in the state's almost all regions: Satpura, Malwa, Bundelkhand, Gird, Kaimur, Baghelkhand, Vindhya, Narmada Valley, WainGanga etc. Amazing, Stupefying how come there's a sudden "wave building up in favor of the Congress", wonder insiders fully wonderstruck. ...Their surprise, Rahul's confidence, point out the state's "neutral entities".