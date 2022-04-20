Rahul's 2-Day Amethi Visit From Monday

Amethi: After the visit of Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani, now it is the turn of local MP and Congress president Rahul Gandhi to pay a two-day visit to his constituency from Monday.

With back to back programme, the visit of Mr Gandhi would be a busy schedule for the Congress president, who will be in his constituency for the second time after taking the charge of the party from his mother Sonia Gandhi.

Ms Irani was in Amethi, also for two days on April 13 and 14.

Congress MLA Deepak Singh told UNI here on Sunday that during his visit, Mr Gandhi will inaugurate the college of Haji Imtiaz at Tiloi while on the second day he will unveil the passport office besides attending the district development monitoring committee meeting.

According to the programme, the Congress President will reach Lucknow by a service flight at 1000 hrs on Monday morning and immediately from the airport he will go to Haidergarh by road. At 1230 hrs he will attend a farmers' meeting at Shukul Bazar and at 1400 hrs will inaugurate the Thori-Jagdishpur road. Later at 1630 hrs, Mr Gandhi will inaugurate Brightway school at Rastamau-Singhpur block. The Congress leader is expected to have a night stay at Tatarpur guest house in Jagdishpur.

On the second day of his visit, Mr Gandhi will hold a janta durbar at 0900 hrs and later at 1200 hrs will inaugurate several roads and other projects in his constituency. At 1500 hrs he will attend the meeting of district monitoring committee meeting at Gauriganj collectorate.

At 1700 hrs, the Congress President will address a public meeting at Ramnagar and will inaugurate the Rajshree Ranajay Global school and passport service centre. Later in the night he will leave for Delhi enroute Lucknow. UNI