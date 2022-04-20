Rahi Sarnobat wins gold in 25m pistol in nail-biter

Jakarta: After winning a gold, silver and two bronze on Day 3 of the Asian Games 2018, India will hope to better the performance at Jakarta and Palembang. With a lot of medals on the line, athletes of 45 nations, playing 58 different kinds of sports, will give their best to win one of those at the 18th Asian Games at Jakarta Palembang. Indian athletes would love to prove their mettle in various events like Kabaddi, Shooting, Volleyball, Wushu, Tennis, Badminton, Bridge, Archery and others.

Represented by 804 athletes and officials, the Indian contingent will aim to better the showing at the previous Asiad in Incheon, South Korea, where they finished eighth with 11 gold, 10 silver and 36 bronze medals on Asian Games Medal Tally. The best performance by India at the Asian Games came at the 2010 edition in Guangzhou, China where they finished sixth with 14 gold, 17 silver and 34 bronze. This year, around 12,000 athletes from 45 countries will compete in 40 disciplines. The main thrust of the Indian challenge is expected to come from athletics, wrestling, boxing and shooting. It will be interesting to see how many medals Indians will bag in 18th Asian Games.





