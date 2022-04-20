Raghuraj To Address Rally To Announce His Political Ambitions On Friday

Lucknow: Independent MLA for six times in Uttar Pradesh, Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja Bhaiyya, who has completed 25 years in electoral politics, will hold a big rally here at the Rama Bai Ambedkar ground on Friday to announce his future political ambitions.

The MLA has already announced to float his new political outfit-- Jansatta Dal--, with an agenda to raise the issues related to disparity in the reservation system to non-Dalits and youth-related matters.

The rally will mark the launch of the new political party of the leader, who has wide followers throughout the country, claimed organising committee member Gyanendra Singh here on Thursday.

Mr Singh told UNI that a special train of 18 coaches will leave from Kunda Harnamganj railway station at 0800 hours on Friday morning and will reach Lucknow at 1100 hrs carrying his supporters for attending the rally. Mr Singh said that though several political leaders would be present in the rally, he would be the main speaker and will be present at the rally for around 3 hours from 1230 hrs. Earlier, while talking to reporters last week, Mr Singh claimed that his new political party would fight against the disparity felt by the non-Dalits in the reservation system and about jobs. " My party will fight for the genuine cause of the non-Dalits, who face disparity by the government. The clauses of the SC/ST Act is very stringent while reservation in promotion will depress the non-Dalit youths who are talented," he said.

Mr Singh said that process for registering his Jansatta Dal in the Election Commission was underway and within two months, it will be formalised.

He also questioned that why should a Dalit IAS-IPS officers children should get reservation when they are economically and socially sound. Besides, reservation in promotion should be done on the basis of talent and seniority, not on just caste, he said.

Giving an example that if a father doesn't treat all his children equally, then no one can stop revolt in the family similarly, if disparity is done by the governments on the name of caste, then it creates depression among the community, he added. " Rape is a heinous crime and criminal should be punished for it. But there is a law that if a Dalit girl is raped, she gets financial compensation but in the case of others it is not provided. This disparity cannot be tolerated," he said.

Refusing to say anything whether his party will contest the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 or he will go for an alliance in the elections, the Independent MLA clarified that decision on contesting the elections would be taken after ECI recognise the party. He expressed his displeasure that everyone in the society are aggrieved over the SC/ST Act but it was not discussed in Parliament or assemblies and nor any government was concerned over it. UNI