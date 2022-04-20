Raghav Juyal Shares Success Mantras With The Students Of Doon World School

Dehradun (The Hawk): Doon World School, Dehradun organized an exclusive webtalk with Raghav Juyal, renowned dancer, choreographer, actor and television presenter. He is popularly known as the 'King of Slow Motion' for his exceptional dance moves in slow motion style and reinvention of Slow Motion Walk. The 99 minutes webtalk was for the entire school followed by the interactive Q&A session.

The webtalk emphasized on the various mantras of success in one's professional and personal life. In order to achieve success in life one has to be very disciplined and motivated. The students were enthralled to see their favourite dancer talking to them one-on-one.

According to Mr. Santosh Kotiyal, Principal Doon World School, "It was like 'a dream come true' to many of the students to interact directly with their sensational icon. We are thankful that Mr. Raghav Juyal accepted our request on a very short notice to have an interactive session with our students. It was a pleasing experience to see Mr. Raghav talking to the young students as one of their friends. The young kids also interacted with him freely. On behalf of the school family I wish Raghav a huge success in all his endeavors ."

" I thoroughly enjoyed interacting with the students of Doon World School. They are very confident kids and have been well trained by their teachers. I look forward for more such sessions", said Raghav Juyal.

Almost 300 students attended the webtalk. The webtalk was moderated by Mr. Lalit Sharma, Activity Incharge. Chairman Mr. Mandeep Dang and Mrs. Deepti Dang, Director Mrs Veena Kalia, Academic Coordinator Mrs Parul garg, Activity incharge Mrs. Vandana Narang, were present

The event concluded with a Vote of thanks by Mr Lalit Sharma.