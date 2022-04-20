Ragging in Kerala college: First year student beaten for 3 hrs by his seniors

Idukki: A first-year student at DC School of Management and Technology has been hospitalised after being allegedly ragged by seniors at the institute. Police have filed a case against five senior students based on the victim's complaint.

Athul Mohan, who sustained severe injuries on his legs, told NDTV, that he had been forced by his seniors to leave the campus. He was given a rod and a cellphone, and asked not to drop either item while the seniors hit his hand with sticks. The beatings started in earnest once the phone fell from his hand.

"I was beaten for almost three hours," the 23-year old said.

Ragging is not uncommon in the DC School of Management and Technology. Students revealed that many had faced ragging and were too frightened to leave their hostels.

Mohan had tried to avoid being ragged by telling his seniors that he was prone to fits. Caught out on his lie, he was beaten severely on Wednesday evening.

Principal of the college, Dr Shankar Rajeev, claimed that Mohan had admitted that it was an error of judgement on his part and withdrawn his complaint.

The student however denies this. The police too confirmed that the complaint stands.