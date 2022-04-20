Raftaar: I would get dejected in love quite easily

Mumbai: Rapper Raftaar says he was quite romantic in his teenage years, adding that he used to get dejected in love quite easily.

Reflecting on his younger self, Raftaar said: "I was quite romantic in my teenage years and I would get dejected in love quite easily because I was more heart than head."

"Today when I reflect back, I feel as teenagers we all believe in fairy-tale romances and happily ever after endings, but when the going gets tough our perspective changes and makes things that matter count," he added.

Asked about his relationship status, he said: "It is anonymous for a lot of people as I''m a private person and don''t like to flaunt my relationship on social media but yes I am happily committed to the love of my life."

Recently, he collaborated with singer Akasa for "Naiyyo".

"Akasa already had a vision for the song. She was desirous of voicing her emotions through the song and we further developed it in a way where it''s meaningful yet entertaining. We wanted to reflect how balance of emotions is integral in most relationships and keep the track fresh and peppy," he said in an episode of "Go Fun Yourself", which streams on Voot.

--IANS