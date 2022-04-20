Rafale: Akhilesh, Shivpal Disapprove JPC

Lucknow: Striking a discordant note with the Congress on the verdict pronounced by the Supreme Court on the Rafale deal, the Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav has said that people should accept the topmost court's decision, and not call for a JPC.

The three-judge bench headed by the chief justice of the Supreme Court on Friday had dismissed several PILs seeking investigation into the matter.

Shivpal Yadav, the warring uncle of Akhilesh Yadav, who had floated Peagatsheel Samajwadi Part Lohia, is also on the same page with his nephew. ``The Supreme Court verdict on Rafael deal has settled the issue and all concern should respect the verdict of the apex court'', Shivpal Yadav said in Kanpur on Saturday. Speaking to the media a day after the apex court found no irregularities in the Rafael deal, Akhilesh Yadav said, "The Supreme court is trusted by the people. It is supreme. We had demanded for a JPC before the SC gave out its verdict. Now that the court has given its judgment, we should go by what they have said." Akhilesh Yadav made these observations after flagging off the `Samajwadi Vision and vikas padyatra' at the state office of the party here on Saturday.

"There is no other court in the country other than the Supreme Court that people rest faith in....I feel even despite the apex court's ruling, if there is anything to be talked about Rafael, if fingers can still be raised; the Supreme Court is supreme. People can go back to it," Yadav said amid high voltage row after BJP stepped up attack on Congress President Rahul Gandhi for politicising the defence pact.

"During a protest in Jantar Mantar in Delhi, in September we did say there should a JPC probe. But now that the Supreme Court's ruling has come, the court has examined all issues and if in future too anybody has anything to speak on Rafael , anyone can knock the doors of the Supreme Court," the Samajwadi Party chief said. In the meantime, the Congress has said that the government has misled the Supreme Court on CAG report vis-a-vis Rafale deal. Mr Yadav said his party had made the demand for JPC when the Supreme Court was not seized of the matter. UNI