Rafale Deal: BSP, SP Condemn Govt's 'Stolen' Remarks

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party on Thursday condemned the Narendra Modi-led Central Government's statement in the Supreme Court that saying documents linked to the controversial Rafale fighter jet deal were 'stolen.' Both the parties questioned the government's claim and alleged that it was a serious lapse of the Centre and sought a public apology from the PM for the 'failure' in the country's security.

BSP president Mayawati in her statement here on Thursday said that it was an irresponsible act of the Modi government and he should apologise for the statement. "We demand that the Supreme Court should take cognizance on the incident and order a probe to be monitoring by them so that the culprits could be taken for task," she said while adding that the Modi government was always failing to protect the country's security and now missing files of Rafale has shown the real face of the BJP government.Meanwhile, SP president Akhilesh Yadav have also tweeted and commented on the missing files of Rafale. The SP leader also commented on the fight between two senior BJP leaders in UP. "First there were parallel negotiations. Then the files were stolen. Meanwhile in UP, MP-MLA used shoes for dispute resolution at a meeting to discuss development. Now BJP workers are asking their leaders what to campaign on?

The jhoot and the boot or the youth and the booth?'," he said in his tweet. UNI