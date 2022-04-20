Rafael Nadal too busy training to watch French Open final

Paris: Dethroned French Open champion Rafael Nadal says he was too busy training to watch Stan Wawrinka`s gripping final defeat of Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros on Sunday. The nine-time French Open winner`s 2015 tournament ended prematurely last week when he suffered a quarter-final rout by Djokovic. That was only the Spaniard`s second loss in 72 matches in Paris since his 2005 debut. And Nadal, speaking at the Stuttgart Open on Monday, revealed: "I didn`t watch the match, I was training." Nadal is in Germany for the start of the grasscourt season. "Starting on grass is always difficult. I`m going to try to play my best, to train as much as possible today (Monday), tomorrow and Wednesday for my first match." Reflecting on his three set beating by Djokovic he suggested the loss was "now part of the past". "I must improve ny level of tennis, my intensity on the court. If I can do that I`m confident that I can return to my best level. "I`m making my debut on grass two weeks before Wimbledon, I hope that`s going to help." Swiss Wawrinka claimed a famous 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 victory in Paris to secure his second career major after the 2014 Australian Open. AFP