RAF takes charge in Bikru village, police hold ''chaupals''

Kanpur (UP): Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel have been deployed in the Bikru village in Kanpur, where eight policemen were killed by gangster Vikas Dubey on July 3.

Dubey was killed in an encounter with the Special Task Force on Friday while he was being brought to Kanpur, following his arrest in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh.

After the RAF deployment in the village, police have been holding ''chaupal'' to ease the tension prevailing in the village after the incident.

The police have also been asking people to help in recovering the arms and ammunition, looted from the police on the night of the incident, through the public address system.

IG Range Mohit Agarwal said, "On the instructions of seniors, we are making announcements (''munadis'') across the village, warning residents against hiding firearms looted during ambush on July 3. Besides, police have also given 24-hour deadline in this regard to the local residents."

The police are already carrying out a house to house search in the village and seven live bombs were found on Friday.

Circle Officer (CO) Tripurari Pandey also convened a meeting with the villagers to instil faith in them and listen to their other problems.

Pandey also heard the complaints of people whose land and property was forcefully grabbed by Dubey. He assured them that he will help them get their land back.

Dubey and his family have been controlling the village panchayat for almost 15 years.

"We are meeting the villagers in order to remove the fear from their minds and to listen to their grievances. Situation is returning to normal after Vikas Dubey was eliminated," he said.

