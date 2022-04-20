Raebareli: BJP Misusing Govt Vehicles For Campaigning, Accuses Congress

Raebareli: The Congress party on Sunday approached the Election Commission to register a complaint against alleged misuse of government vehicles in the district.

Raebareli Congress in-charge KL Sharma said, "A government vehicle was caught in Bachhrawan police station area in which there was publicity material of BJP candidate Rita Bahuguna. The vehicle is now stationed at the police station now but no case has been registered in this regard. We have this doubt that they (BJP) are using ambulances, dial 100 vehicles and police bikes. We have given a written complaint in this regard to the election commission."

Cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh government, Rita Bahuguna Joshi is BJP candidate from Allahabad parliamentary constituency.

Sharma also accused the district administration of not taking adequate action against the accused and said, "Whatever violation of the model code is coming to our notice, we are making complaints regarding them to the election commission. However, it is very unfortunate that the administration is not taking adequate action." Raebareli is going to polls in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha elections on May 6. The results will be announced on May 23.