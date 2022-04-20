Radio Mirchi and Helo come together to beat lockdown blues with Helo Mirchi Live

New Delhi: The two months long lockdown has led to a disruption of social life for many. Being bound to one's home, one has the luxury of time but lack of motivation to pursue one's interests.

While the lockdown has brought everything to a standstill, people are turning to various forms of media for entertainment.

Globally, radio stations have been diligently spreading positivity to keep the spirits of their listeners high during the ongoing pandemic. Radio Mirchi, in a bid to keep their audience engaged and all pepped up, decided to help its listeners with the much-needed push.

Channelizing the power of social media, Radio Mirchi strategically partnered with Helo, India's leading regional social media platform, to bring people the much-needed dose of entertainment and bring them closer to their favourite stars.

Radio Mirchi, fused its strength as a nationwide broadcaster with Helo's reach across a lingual audience, to bring a fun initiative that entertained millions of users on the Helo platform.

This initiative helped Mirchi listeners and Helo's vibrant community users, to enjoy exclusive content from their favorite celebrities and make the most of this lockdown, learning new things from them.

The partnership helped create well-defined niches for regional audiences in order to create more valued engagements by bringing a panel of experts to communicate in a user-friendly way.

Helo recently launched #HeloLivePeMilo, a first-of-its-kind in-app property, in the edutainment category, wherein the platform will provide users with a plethora of entertaining and educative / learning initiatives in 15 different languages through exclusive partnerships across industries.

The partnership with Radio Mirchi, Helo Pe Mirchi Live, further elevated the user experience by providing professionally generated. The campaign saw the best Mirchi RJ's RJ Prerna, RJ Dhvanit, RJ Ekta, RJ Somak, RJ Deepak and RJ Vidit engage with their fans in an interactive live session.

The Helo Pe Mirchi Live Session began on April 22nd, 2020 and had various categories of live session such as fitness, fashion and beauty, masterclass, humour and gourmet food. The sole motto was to use Helo to bring celebrities and artists from various genres to chat and interact with their fans.

The session brought 16 renowned personalities, who are specialists in their respective fields, together from these categories to entertain, motivate and energize the audiences. With a larger goal to keep smiling and keep learning, each session had an expert helping the audience to further fuel their interest.

The first session began on a high note with a session on Living a Holistic Life with Dr Mickey Mehta and ended on May 12th by Staying Hydrated with the Mango Lemonade's made live by Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar.

The sessions were abuzz with comments and attracted a lot of encouragement from renowned personalities across the industry.

"Was fun interacting with you all!!! Let's be fit together during this lockdown," said Sakshi Malik, Actor and Model. Audiences were abuzz during Nupur Sanon's session with a lot of encouraging responses.

"The Filhaal album is made in such a beautiful way that it's just not a simple album rather it's more like a film which tells the entire story in just one song," said one of them.

To sum it, the activity resulted to be one of Mirchi's most successful collaborations, garnering a whooping number of views - 36.4M, on the Helo.

Furthermore, the association introduced the audience to a new destination/platform for live entertainment and celebrity engagement during this lockdown.

