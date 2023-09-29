Radio Exhibition inspired by Mann Ki Baat organised in Gujarat

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): Inspired by the work of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a unique radio exhibition has been organized by Tirthdham-Prernatirth located in Pirana village of Ahmedabad district.

The 'Mann ki Baat' radio address, which started on October 3, 2014, is a key pillar of the government's citizen-outreach programme addressing multiple social groups such as women, youth, and farmers and has spurred community action.

"Mann Ki Baat is a heart-touching programme. In all episodes PM Modi discusses and speaks on various issues that are inspirational," Harshad Patel, Trustee of Tirthdham-Prernatirth said.

"This is the first exhibition of its kind in the country where we have kept the radios of different countries. There are over 104 radios," he added.

Earlier on September 24, PM Narendra Modi addressed the 105th episode of Mann ki Baat in which he spoke about the spectacular organization of the G20 summit after the success of Chandrayaan-3 which has doubled the happiness of every Indian.

PM Modi, while addressing the nation, said, “India showcased its leadership by making the African Union a full member of the G20 bloc. The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor proposed during the Summit is also set to become a cornerstone of global trade for hundreds of years. And history will always remember that this corridor was initiated on Indian soil.”

The Prime Minister had also called upon citizens to visit historical sites in India.

"The Hoysala temples of Karnataka, which have been included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, are known for their excellent architecture of the 13th century. These temples getting recognition from UNESCO is also an honor to the Indian tradition of temple building..... I urge all of you … whenever you plan to travel somewhere, try to observe the diversity of India" the Prime Minister had said.

The popular program on All India Radio, Prime Minister Mann Ki Baat was started on 3rd October 2014 and is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month at 11 am. The 30–minute program completed its 100 episodes on 30th April 2023.

Through the program, the Prime Minister aims to have a dialogue with the citizens and also highlight inspirational ideas and initiatives in an effort to promote citizen-centric governance.

