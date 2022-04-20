Radiance Renewables Engages Prescinto To Monitor Its Solar Assets

New Delhi: Clean energy solution firm Radiance Renewables has roped in data platform Prescinto as software partner to monitor its solar asset portfolio performance.

Radiance Renewables -- cost-efficient renewable energy solutions provider for commercial, industrial and residential customers -- will be leveraging Prescinto as its primary monitoring and performance analytics software partner, the data platform said in a statement.

Prescinto will provide an enterprise-level software to Radiance Renewables that will collect renewable energy plant data, apply data science models to identify causes of under-performance and suggest work-orders to the plant crew to rectify problems and increase generation, it added.

By aggregating all project data on a single analytics platform, Prescinto will help Radiance improve productivity, quality and consistency of their asset management process.

"We have chosen Prescinto to be our Digital Partner for our solar asset portfolio that we intend to expand aggressively in the coming 2-3 years," Amit Kumar Mittal, SVP & Head of Operations at Radiance Renewables, said.

Puneet Jaggi, Founder and CEO at Prescinto said that while the industry is at the data capture and visualisation stage, Prescinto provides actionable intelligence to improve the generation and RoI based on advanced analytics and Big Data.

Prescinto conducts root cause analysis on generation loss and provides actionable intelligence to improve generation resulting in higher RoI (return on investment) for plant operators/owners. The platform also provides a unified interface, Computerised Maintenance & Management System (CMMS), for capturing status on action items, accessing document repository and capturing non-sensor data points. —PTI