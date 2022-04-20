Radhika Madan takes some 'shaitan' inspiration

Mumbai: Known for her quirky photo captions, actress Radhika Madan has borrowed a line from a song featuring actor Abhishek Bachchan and Riteish Deshmukh for her new post.

Radhika's new Instagram picture sees her in a bubblegum pink top paired with a black and white checkered skirt.

For the caption this time, Radhika took the hook line of the song "Bure bure" from the 2005 film "Bluffmaster!".

"Bure bure hum hum hum shaitan zara zara bachna re humse!" she wrote.

Radhika always gives a quirky twist to all her social media posts. Be it lines from film songs, dialogues or just viral memes — the actress adds a dash of all of that to make her pictures and posts for entertaining.

On the acting front, Radhika was last seen in "Angrezi Medium" and will next be seen in Kunal Deshmukh's "Shiddat", co-starring Mohit Raina, Diana Penty and Sunny Kaushal.

