Radhika Madan takes 'raincheck' in new post

Mumbai: Actress Radhika Madans new Instagram post is all about "raincheck".

In an image that Radhika has posted, she is seen posing in an elevator dressed in a powder blue shirt-dress paired with nude stilettos.

"Raincheck," she wrote alongside the image.

Recently, Radhika posted a new picture and the caption was inspired by superstar Salman Khan.

For the caption, she borrowed a few lines of the hit song "Oh oh jaane jaana" from Salman Khan's 1998 superhit, "Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya".

The actress was last seen in "Angrezi Medium", the last Bollywood release before the lockdown, and also the final film of the late Irrfan Khan.

She will next be seen in the upcoming romantic comedy "Shiddat", which also stars Mohit Raina, Diana Madan and Sunny Kaushal, and is directed by Kunal Deshmukh of "Jannat" fame on a script by Shridhar Raghavan and Dheeraj Rattan.

–IANS