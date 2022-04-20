Radhika Madan shares her love for golgappas in new post

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Radhika Madan has confessed her love for golgappas in a new post on social media.

Radhika took to Instagram, where she posted two pictures. The first image is a beautiful black and white one, but it is the second snapshot that catches your attention.

In the image, Radhika professes her love for golgappas.

"Eyes locked. Heart raced. Mind stopped. #kuchkuchhotahai #tumnahisamjhoge," she captioned the image.

Actress Sanya Malhotra commented on Radhika''s pictures. She wrote: "Behtreen" along with a laughing emoji.

Radhika recently shared a picture where she is seen playing the synthesiser. In the image, she is dressed in denim shorts and a yellow top. The actress is seen sitting on a chair playing the instrument, with her headphones on.

"Gaata rahe mera dil (my heart keeps singing)," she captioned the picture.

Radhika was last seen in "Angrezi Medium", the last Bollywood release before the lockdown, and also the final film of the late Irrfan Khan. The comedy revolves around the relationship between a single father, played by Irrfan, and his daughter, essayed by Radhika.

--IANS