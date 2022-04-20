Radhika Madan posts a funny dance video

Mumbai: Actress Radhika Madan has shared a funny video from a dance practice session, saying the steps are "iconic", which she did not have time to shoot.

In the Instagram video, Radhika dances to the beats of her hit number "Nachan nu jee karda" from her film "Angrezi Medium".

"These are some iconic steps which we didn''t have the time to shoot. Very technical and requires years of practice. @ruelhiphop #nachannujeekarda," she captioned the clip.

Radhika''s film "Angrezi Medium" revolves around a relationship between a single father, played by the late Irrfan, and his daughter.

"Angrezi Medium" is directed by Homi Adajania and the film also stars Dimple Kapadia, Pankaj Tripathi, Deepak Dobriyal, Ranvir Shorey and others.

