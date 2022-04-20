    Menu
    Showbiz

    Radhika Madan makes TikTok debut

    April20/ 2022


    New Delhi: Radhika Madan has made her debut on TikTok. The actress took to Instagram to share her first-ever TikTok video.

    In the video she shared on Thursday, Radhika can be seen wiping the floor.

    "Atmanirbhar! #TikTokdebut," captioned the actress.

    Commenting on her post, Radhika''s "Pataakha" co-star Sanya Malhotra wrote: "Wahhh I am so proud of you!"

    Radhika seems to be in a happy mood because she has just flown home to Delhi. Radhika flew from Mumbai on Tuesday once domestic flight operations partially resumed service after a two-month lockdown.

    --IANS

    Categories :ShowbizTags :
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in