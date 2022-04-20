Radhika Madan makes TikTok debut

New Delhi: Radhika Madan has made her debut on TikTok. The actress took to Instagram to share her first-ever TikTok video.

In the video she shared on Thursday, Radhika can be seen wiping the floor.

"Atmanirbhar! #TikTokdebut," captioned the actress.

Commenting on her post, Radhika''s "Pataakha" co-star Sanya Malhotra wrote: "Wahhh I am so proud of you!"

Radhika seems to be in a happy mood because she has just flown home to Delhi. Radhika flew from Mumbai on Tuesday once domestic flight operations partially resumed service after a two-month lockdown.

--IANS