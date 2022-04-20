Radhika Apte Wore Contact Lenses For Short Film

New Delhi: Actress Radhika Apte had to wear contact lens for the first time for her role in Sujoy Ghosh's short film titled �Ahilya�. The short 20-minute film, which also stars Tota Roy Choudhury and Soumitra Chatterjee, will feature Radhika in the lead role, and she had to wear contact lenses for this, a statement said. �There is a certain kind of significance that Radhika's eyes play in the short film, leading to Radhika who had to wear the lenses for the very first time,� said Radhika's spokesperson. According to a source, the �Badlapur� actress never usually wears lenses, but in the film her eyes play a significant element and therefore the actress had to wear honey brown colour lenses for same. The actress donned the lenses for the very first time for the film, which will release this week. On the big screen, the actress was last seen in �Hunterrr�.