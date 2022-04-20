Radhika Apte Rajinikanth�s new leading lady?

Mumbai: Super talented actress Radhika Apte is indeed going places! The modern day �Ahalya�, who set the temperature soaring with her subtle yet apparent sensuality in a 14-minute Sujoy Ghosh film, will soon share screen space with the legendary Rajinikanth, reports suggest. According to a TOI report, Radhika in on board a Tamil film which will see Rajini in the role of a gangster. The project will be directed by Ranjith, who is known for content based films. The teaming of Ranjith and Rajini is interesting as most of the films of the superstar are larger-than-life and it will be interesting to see how Ranjith treats this flick. Radhika has acted in a couple of Tamil movies, which proved to be a dud at the Box Office. However, the actress has proved her worth by giving many stellar performances. Here�s wishing Radhika all the very best.