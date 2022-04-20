Radhika Apte raises sensuality quotient in her latest magazine shoot

New Delhi: Actress Radhika Apte has set the temperature soaring as she graces the cover of Grazia, August 2018 issue.

Radhika is seen oozing out sensuality and raises the hotness quotient to a new level. The actress looks gorgeous as she slays perfectly on the magazine cover.

Radhika Apte has not only won the hearts over her unique body of work but has also stunned everyone with her style game.

Bollywood's one of the most critically acclaimed actresses, Radhika has carved a place for herself in not just the Indian film industry but also the digital streaming space.

The actress was seen in Anurag Kashyap's 'Sacred Games' and Ronnie Screwvala's 'Lust Stories', and will also mark her first online feature film release with 'Ghoul'.

Radhika will be seen in 'Bazaar', and Sriram Raghvan's 'AndhaDhun' in addition to her Hollywood outings alongside Dev Patel in 'The Wedding Guests' and Hollywood 'World War II spy-drama'.