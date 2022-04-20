Radhika Apte draws a list of all that she is missing

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Radhika Apte is missing a lot of things lately, amid the Covid pandemic.

Radhika took to Instagram, where she shared a behind-the-scenes picture from what seems like a photoshoot. In the image, Radhika is seen sporting an off-white, off-shoulder top, with denim shorts and sneakers.

She completed her look with beach curls on her short hair and nude make-up.

"Missing shoots and photo shoots and friends and colleagues and Bombay and studios and roads and swimming pools and everything. #itsoneofthosedays#lockdown #throwback," Radhika captioned the image, which currently has 164K likes.

Radhika is currently spending time with her husband Benedict Taylor at their London home.

In March, she had detailed her experience about her immigration from India to the UK, during the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

–IANS