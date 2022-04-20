Radhika Apte's leaked video: Police registers case

New Delhi: In connection to the leaked nude clip of Radhika Apte which went viral on the on the instant messenger - WhatsApp, Mumbai police has registered a case against an unknown person responsible for it. Related Stories Radhika Apte's nude scene from short film goes viral, Anurag Kashyap enraged The video clip is part of a short film of 20 minutes directed by Anurag Kashyap for an international project. The complaint was filed after Anurag approached the cops to nab the culprit behind it. The person behind it is yet to be identified. It has also been learnt that the shoot for the sequence which required Radhika to go nude in front of the camera had all female crew members. But despite precautions, the clip started doing rounds on WhatsApp on Sunday. Radhika was seen in movies - `Badlapur` and `Hunterr`.