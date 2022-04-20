Radhe Maa takes a legal action against Salman Khan�s reality show

Radhe Maa, Shiney Ahuja, Prachi Desai , Sunil Grover and Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh are all aggrieved with the channel Salman Khan created quite a buzz when he announced that he will be hosting the ninth season of Bigg Boss. People went hysterical after the first promo of Bigg Boss 9 was out over the weekend. Grapevine is rife with speculation about who would grace the show this time. Current controversy�s queen and self styled Godwoman Radhe Maa was promptly associated with the show. But Radhe Maa and her supporters have not taken kindly to this association. Enraged by the association, one of her supporters has slapped the channel with a legal notice. �We are suing them for maligning Radhe Maa�s name. She was never offered the show, has not been signed and will not be a part of it. She is not interested in reality TV,� said Sanjeev Gupta, supporter of Radhe Maa and MD of a marketing company. He went on further to accuse that the Colors is just using Radhe Maa�s name for TRPs. Shiney Ahuja, who just made a comeback with Welcome Back after being dammed by the industry for over three years, retorted furiously that he was indeed not interested in any kind of reality show. He told a tabloid, �I have been reading reports about doing the show since 2011. It has been three years and they don�t stop. This year too, my lawyer rang me to inform that once again my name was being associated with Bigg Boss. I have a paper trail that show stories leading back to the publicists and makers of the show.� he threatens to show the makers of Bigg Boss. Azhar actress Prachi Desai too was roped in a similar controversy and therefore, even she expressed her grouse with the channel for falsely linking her name with the show. Notorious preacher and actor/director Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, comedian Sunil Grover and actor Dino Morea too seem aggrieved with the channel. Well, the show has not even started and so many controversies already! But this shouldn�t come as a surprise because this show is infamous for ruffling a few (or many!) feathers with every season.