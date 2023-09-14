Radhasoami Satsang office bearers booked for trespass

Agra: Two cases have been registered at New Agra police station here against the president and two vice presidents of Radhasoami Satsang Sabha.

Both FIRs (No. 410 and 411 of 2023) were registered under Section 447 (criminal trespass), Section 3 (mischief causing damage to public property) and Section 5 of Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act 1984 on the complaint of Lekhpal (revenue staff) Pratap Singh.

President of Radhasoami Satsang Sabha Guru Prasad Sood and two vice presidents Prem Prakash Srivastava and Anup Srivastava (all residents of Dayalbagh locality here) have been named in the FIRs.

One of the FIR said that a passage was mentioned on the land within Khasra No. 105 of Mauza Khaspur in Tehsil Sadar of the Agra district.

The lekhpal alleged in the FIR that the office-bearers of Radhasoami Satsang Sabha, named along with residents of Dayalbagh, closed the passage causing discomfort to locals.

The other FIR relates to a similar act on land within Mauza Jaganpur Mustaqil of Agra tehsil and district, wherein the aforesaid office -bearers were accused of causing cause much inconvenience to common public because of encroachments made on land by placing gate and building a wall.

The FIR illustrated details of government land encroached upon, inviting lawful action.

When contacted, the incharge of New Agra police station, Rajeev Kumar Singh said that investigation was on and as the matter pertained to land dispute, assistance would be taken from the revenue department during investigation.

“The matter is sub judice before the high court of Allahabad and will be decided as per due course of law,” said S.K. Nayyar, spokesperson of Radhasoami Satsang Sabha.

The Radhasoami Satsang Sabha has followers all over and owns land cultivated by believers in this faith.

The prestigious Dayalbagh Educational Institute, a deemed university located in Dayalbagh area in Agra, is run by Radhasoami Satsang Sabha and is a much sought after institution for higher studies.

There had been dispute over land between Sabha and villagers near river Yamuna and recently BJP MP from Fatehpur Sikri (Agra Rural) had extended support to villagers, assuring them justice.

—IANS