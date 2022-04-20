Radha Soami sect opens its doors for migrant workers

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh): The community centre here of the Radha Soami Satsang, a religious sect, is now a shelter home for migrant workers who are stranded due to lockdown. The centre threw open its doors for migrants on March 29 when the local administration gave them permission.

An office bearer, who did not wish to be identified, said, "There are still about 616 workers staying with us and most of them belong to UP who are completing their 14-day quarantine period. These are the ones who came in later and those who came earlier, have left."

On March 28-29, a large number of migrant workers had reached Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh from the Delhi-UP border.

The local administration made arrangements to send them to the Radha Soami Satsang (Beas). The facility, which is spread in an area of 350 acres of land, has provided beds under huge sheds by maintaining social distancing.

A volunteer at Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Saharanpur, said, "The stranded migrant workers, who are living here, are kept in discipline with proper safety guidelines."

The Radha Soami Satsang Beas in Saharanpur has a clean and modern community kitchen, which hygienically prepares healthy food thrice a day for the migrants.

The food is served to stranded migrant workers by maintaining social distancing. The community kitchen also prepares food packets for distribution to the poor people in the city.

"We provide food thrice a day to all and for the Muslims, we prepare ''sehri'' and Iftar'' so that they can keep ''roza''," the volunteer said.

The Radha Soami Satsang Beas is a spiritual organization based on the teaching of all religions. It is dedicated to the process of inner development under the guidance of a spiritual teacher.

--IANS