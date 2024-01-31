Radha Raturi Takes Helm as Uttarakhand's First Woman Chief Secretary

Witnessing a transformative moment, Radha Raturi, a seasoned IAS officer of the 1988 batch, breaks barriers by becoming Uttarakhand's first woman Chief Secretary.

Dehradun: Uttarakhands Chief Minister, Pushkar Singh Dhami has given his approval for the appointment of Radha Raturi as the states female Chief Secretary. CM Dhami made this groundbreaking decision official through an order.



Radha Raturi, a member of the 1988 batch of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) will take on this role after serving as Uttarakhands additional chief secretary. Her extensive experience and remarkable service make her an excellent choice for this position.



This historic appointment signifies a shift as Raturi becomes a trailblazing woman leading Uttarakhands administrative affairs. Her tenure as Chief Secretary is highly anticipated. Showcases a dedication to promoting inclusivity and diversity, in the states leadership.

