Rachel Weisz boards kidnapping thriller 'Snatchback'

Los Angeles: Actress Rachel Weisz is set to produce and star in �Snatchback�, a kidnapping thriller dealing with illegal child recovery. Directed by Pete Travis, the project is being launched to buyers in Cannes International Film Festival by London-based Protagonist Pictures, reports hollywoodreporter.com. The film is inspired by the true story of Maureen Dabbagh, a woman from Virginia whose former husband kidnapped their two year-old daughter and took her to the Middle East in 1992. She spent over a decade searching for her child, one of 1,000 children illegally abducted from US each year, before she finally found her. The plot of the film will see Dabbagh (or �Mo� as she is nicknamed) find out how far she is willing to go to get her child back. In the years after the kidnapping, she becomes a mercenary engaged in dangerous missions across the Middle East to help other families recover kidnapped children - while never giving up on her own search. Weisz, who appears in two competition films at Cannes � �The Lobster� and 'Youth', will play the role of Mo in �Snatchback�, which is scheduled to go on floor later this year. IANS