Race Among UP BJP MLAs To Offer Seat For Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Race has started within the new BJP legislators in Uttar Pradesh to offer their seat so that new Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath could enter the state Assembly. Though the Chief Minister has not given any hint from where and when he would be contesting the elections, at least two MLAs have till date offered their seats. First one was three-time MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh, son of former Congress Chief Minister Veer Bahadur Singh, who offered his Caimpiyarganj Assembly seat in Gorakhpur Parliamentary seat, represented by Yogi Adityanath. Mr Singh said in Gorakhpur today that it would be a great opportunity for him to offer his seat to the saint, who is now leading the state. Today, first-time MLA Shailesh Singh Shailu also offered his seat to the Chief Minister. The 43-year-old Shailu, a former Lucknow University Union leader, has offered to resign from Gainsari seat in Balrampur district to pave way for the Chief Minister to enter the Assembly. Mr Shailu told UNI here that he was ready to relinquish his seat for the Chief Minister. "It will be a great pride for me." Interestingly, five ministers, including the Chief Minister and his two deputies -- Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dr Dinesh Sharma -- along with two other ministers the lone Muslim Mohsin Raza and Swantradeo Singh, are not the member of either house of the state Legislature. They need to be a member of the Assembly or the Council within six months. But the BJP MLAs are offering their seats only for the Chief Minister and no one else. In the past too, the last BJP Chief Minister Rajnath Singh was elected to the Assembly after becoming chief minister in 2000 when interestingly a Congress member Surendra Nath Awasthi or Puttu Awasthi resigned his Haidergarh seat to accommodate him. UNI