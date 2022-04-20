Rabi Sowing Begins, Wheat Planted in 97.27 Lakh Hectare So Far: Agriculture Minister

New Delhi: Sowing of winter crops has started in the country, with farmers planting wheat in about 97.27 lakh hectare so far in this rabi season, the agriculture ministry said on Friday. Wheat is the main winter or rabi crop. Rice and pulses, such as gram, urad, moong as well as oilseeds like groundnut and sunflower, are other rabi crops grown in this season.

According to the sowing data released by the ministry, wheat has been sown in 97.27 lakh hectare so far in the rabi season of 2020-21 as against 96.77 lakh hectare in the year-ago period. There has been no impact of COVID-19 on progress of area coverage under rabi crops as on date, it said.

Among other rabi crops, paddy has been sown in more area at 7.26 lakh hectare when compared with 6.98 lakh hectare, while pulses has been planted in 82.59 lakh hectare as against 64.57 lakh hectare area in the said period. Coarse creals have been sown in slightly more area at 22.78 lakh hectare so far in the current season, against 21.26 lakh hectare in the year-ago period.

According to the ministry's data, farmers have sown oilseeds in 55.53 lakh hectare area so far this season, against 52.08 lakh hectare area a year ago. Much of the coverage is under mustard at 52.25 lakh hectare so far. Total area sown to all rabi crops has increased to 265.43 lakh hectare so far this season, from 241.66 lakh hectare area during the corresponding period of last year, it added.

The ministry said the country received 4 per cent less rains during the winter period between October 1 and November 19. However, the Central Water Commission has informed that water storage level in 123 reservoirs stands at 93 per cent as compared with the year-ago period, it added.—PTI