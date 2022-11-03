Raaj Kumar Anand, an AAP MLA, takes the oath of office as a Delhi Minister

New Delhi (The Hawk): Raaj Kumar Anand, a member of the Aam Aadmi Party, took his oath of office as a minister in the Delhi government on Thursday during a ceremony held at the Raj Niwas.

Arvind Kejriwal, the chief minister, and Naresh Kumar, the chief secretary, were present for the ceremony and the oath, which was delivered by Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena.

"Gave Raaj Kumar Anand the oath of office and secrecy as the GNCTD Minister. After the swearing-in event, Saxena tweeted, "I send him my best wishes and hope that he will work for the benefit of Delhi and its People."

Former Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam has been replaced by Anand, an MLA from the Patel Nagar district.

After a dispute over his decision to reject Hindu gods at a Buddhist gathering on October 5, Gautam resigned on October 9.

(Inputs from Agencies)